Wayne Clifton, of Bradenton left this life for his heavenly home on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the age of 71; he was born January 26, 1948 in Miami Florida. Wayne served in the United States Marine Corp where he earned the rank of Sergeant in just two years. He was dispatched to Washington DC for language school where he learned Swahili. An avid gardner and accomplished grafter he grew tropical trees and was a member of the Manatee Rare Fruit Council. He retired after 25 years from the USDA where he worked as an agricultural inspector traveling all over the state of Florida. He was a loving husband, father, friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Kathy, son Matthew, daughter & son in law Katie & Justin Roux, granddaughter Olivia all of Bradenton, brother James of Miami Lakes, sister & brother in law Tev & Scott Brannan of Plano, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents James & Dorothy Clifton. The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice branch in Ellenton, FL. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

