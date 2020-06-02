Wayne E. Mizer
Wayne E. Mizer Wayne E. Mizer, age 89, of Bradenton, FL passed away at his home on May 16, 2020. He was a Design Engineer for the E.W. Bliss Company for 44 years, working in Canton, Ohio, Salem, Ohio and Hastings, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kay, his daughters; Lori Corwin (Chris) of Houston, TX, Cindy Chambers (Marty) of Bloomville, OH, Jill McCall (Scott) of Galena, OH, grandchildren; Amanda Corwin and Brent Corwin of Houston, TX, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church of Bradenton, FL at a later date. Wayne will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to: Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's, 722 Apex Rd. Unit A, Sarasota, FL 34240. Arrangements entrusted to Toale Brothers.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
