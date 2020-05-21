Wesley G. Matthei Wesley G. Matthei, age 92, died on May 18, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie of Bradenton, FL, two sons; Kevin Matthei of Bar Harbor, Maine, and Keith and Allison Matthei of Sarasota, FL, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Wesley was born in 1927 in Queens, NY, served in the Navy in 1945, graduated from Brooklyn Polytech in 1950 with a degree in Physics, then served in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean war. Wesley raised his family in NJ and MA, and was active in the Lutheran Church of the Savior in Bedford, MA prior to retiring to Sarasota, FL in 1989 where they joined Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Wesley was an avid golfer and enjoyed camping, hiking, jogging, and playing cards. Wes and Marie moved to Bradenton, FL in 2013. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Eleanor Connor and Janet Totter. Wesley will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www. toalebrothers.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 21, 2020.