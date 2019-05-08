Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert Anders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert (Lee) Anders 71 of Bradenton died May 3, 2019. Born in Monongahela, PA, he was the son of the late Bud and June Anders. Upon his retirement from Verison, Lee relocated from Waldorf, MD to Bradenton where he became emersed in his church and also served as Master of Manatee 31 F & A Masons. Lee is preceded in death by his Brother, Ronald M. Anders and Sister, Ruth Ann Benson. Lee is survived by his Wife, Ann (Sug); Daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Levesque; Son, Ronald (Tina) Anders; Brother, Larry (Rita) Anders; Grandchildren, Dolly (Gregg) McClendon, Daniel Killillay, Grayson and Ruby Anders: 5 Great Granchildren; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Church of the Cross 5051 26th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34207. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Masonic Home 3201 1st Street NE St. Petersburg, Florida 33704. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.(

Wilbert (Lee) Anders 71 of Bradenton died May 3, 2019. Born in Monongahela, PA, he was the son of the late Bud and June Anders. Upon his retirement from Verison, Lee relocated from Waldorf, MD to Bradenton where he became emersed in his church and also served as Master of Manatee 31 F & A Masons. Lee is preceded in death by his Brother, Ronald M. Anders and Sister, Ruth Ann Benson. Lee is survived by his Wife, Ann (Sug); Daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Levesque; Son, Ronald (Tina) Anders; Brother, Larry (Rita) Anders; Grandchildren, Dolly (Gregg) McClendon, Daniel Killillay, Grayson and Ruby Anders: 5 Great Granchildren; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Church of the Cross 5051 26th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34207. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Masonic Home 3201 1st Street NE St. Petersburg, Florida 33704. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.( www.apostlefuneralhomes.com ). Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close