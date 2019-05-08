Wilbert (Lee) Anders 71 of Bradenton died May 3, 2019. Born in Monongahela, PA, he was the son of the late Bud and June Anders. Upon his retirement from Verison, Lee relocated from Waldorf, MD to Bradenton where he became emersed in his church and also served as Master of Manatee 31 F & A Masons. Lee is preceded in death by his Brother, Ronald M. Anders and Sister, Ruth Ann Benson. Lee is survived by his Wife, Ann (Sug); Daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Levesque; Son, Ronald (Tina) Anders; Brother, Larry (Rita) Anders; Grandchildren, Dolly (Gregg) McClendon, Daniel Killillay, Grayson and Ruby Anders: 5 Great Granchildren; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Church of the Cross 5051 26th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34207. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Masonic Home 3201 1st Street NE St. Petersburg, Florida 33704. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.(www.apostlefuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 8, 2019