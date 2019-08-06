Wilbur J. Castner

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL
34209
(941)-746-2111
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34209
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34209
Obituary
Wilbur J. Castner of Bradenton passed away on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Janet. As well as by his four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the proud owner of Caster and Caster Furniture. Visitation will be held on Friday; August 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Services will be held Saturday; August 10, 2019 at 11 am at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel; 5610 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, with Graveside services to follow. Reception to follow after all services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Wilbur's name to . Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
