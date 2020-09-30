1/1
Wiley Paul Phillips
1931 - 2020
Wiley Paul Phillips
August 14, 1931 - September 27, 2020
Cleveland, Tennessee - Wiley Paul Phillips, 89, a resident of Cleveland, TN passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 14, 1931 in Ellenton, FL a son of the late Paul & Lula Phillips. He was previously a resident of Bradenton, FL where he started his career as a retail sales manager. Wiley worked for the Montgomery Ward Department stores from age 16. He served in various positions retiring as the Jewelry Department Manager. He enjoyed being a "Gentleman Rancher" in his spare time. Wiley served as a Lay Minister with a true servant's heart in the Church of God. Upon moving to Tennessee, he became a member of Mt. Olive Church of God. Many considered Wiley as their mentor commenting that he was such a Godly example of a caring husband and father.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by the love of his life, Ruth C. Phillips and siblings; Leola McNeal, Chester Phillips, Albert Phillips, Ollie Stone, Iris Luke, Juanita Underwood and Dorcas Ward.
Wiley leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Greg Prugh, two granddaughters; Brianna Prugh and Nikki Shugart (Tyler), one brother, George Phillips (Helen) of Chesnee, SC, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was affectionately known to many as "Pops" or "Papa".
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM in the Mt. Olive Ministries main sanctuary. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at 2:00PM with the Reverend Gary Sears officiating.
Wiley will be laid to rest after the service beside his beloved Ruth in the Mt. Olive Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.
You are encouraged to share a memory of Wiley and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home is honored to assist the Phillips family with his arrangements.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Ministries main sanctuary
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Ministries main sanctuary
