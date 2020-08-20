Willa Haynes

August 7, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Willa Haynes, 69, was born Willa Frances Hewitt on August 21, 1950 in Bethesda, MD. She was the youngest of four daughters, and while attending Oxford Academy High School she spent a year studying abroad in Bolivia. She was a talented artist, and while attending college at Cortland, she sang in coffee houses and musical theater. She moved to Denver, CO with her husband, Paul Haynes in 1972 where she lived for 22 years and raised her three children. She graduated from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a minor in Theater in 1991. She moved to Bradenton, FL in 1994 and worked for the Bradenton Herald for over 15 years, ultimately retiring in 2009 as the Features Editor. She was very active and considered a leader within her spiritual community, sang with the Magic of Manatee Sweet Adelines, and loved volunteering with Manatee Players.

Willa was an accomplished musician and singer, performing with musical groups and impromptu concerts with and for her family. Some of her children's favorites were: Puff The Magic Dragon, The Marvelous Toy, I'm In Love With A Big Blue Frog, Herman and Sally, and pretty much anything from Marlo Thomas' Free to Be You and Me album. She was also an excellent baker, making fresh homemade bread regularly, and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies for her daughter Ally whenever she visited from NYC, to share with her officemates. She taught her daughter Kathy to sew, and to play guitar in the various folk-style fingerpicking patterns in which she often played. As a working mother, while pursuing her degree, she impressed upon her son John a vigorous work-ethic, the importance of education, and a robust sense of female empowerment, which she carried from her own mother. She had a strong instinct to care for others, and was generous to a fault. She rarely hesitated to share everything she had, including her home, to those in need. She was also an animal lover, surrounding herself with cats and dogs from local shelters and rescues. She loved to make holidays special: cooking big Thanksgiving dinners; singing Christmas carols every night in December while marking down the days with an advent calendar; always having plenty of surprises on Christmas morning and putting a lot of effort into making the gifts and treats feel abundant. Always up for an adventure, she had a spontaneous and audacious spirit. She loved so many things about her world, including music, novels, cats, holidays, travel, spirituality, jewelry making, the ocean, stargazing, bragging about her children, telling stories, and getting to know new people everywhere she went.

Willa is survived by daughter, Alice Haynes Hamblen and husband, Chris of Las Vegas, NV; son, John Haynes of Denver, CO; daughter, Katherine Robinson of Lafayette, CO; sister, Meredith Repassy and husband, Lee of Bradenton, FL; sister, Alice Sheehan of Bradenton, FL; and grandson, Benjamin Robinson of Boulder, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Hewitt and Dorothy deMoure Hewitt, and her sister, Rosalie Hewitt.

Celebrations of Willa's life will be held in Colorado and Florida at a later date, when groups can safely gather. Memorial donations may be sent to Manatee Players in Bradenton, FL, where Willa loved to volunteer.





