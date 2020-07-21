1/1
Willard "Woody" Linzy Jr.
Willard "Woody" Linzy Jr. Willard Linzy Jr., 68, of Bradenton, FL died July 9, 2020 at home. Woody was a graduate of Southeast High School, Manatee Junior College, and Florida Atlantic University. He served 4 years in the Peace Corps teaching English in Liberia and Botswana, Africa. Mr. Linzy is survived by a brother, Paul Linzy (Elizabeth) of Bradenton, FL and a niece, Sarah Linzy of Miami, FL. In lieu of Funeral Services and to honor Woody's wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes spread in the Gulf of Mexico. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
