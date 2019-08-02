William (Bud) A. Bratten William (Bud) A. Bratten, 87, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. Born July 22, 1932 in Fort Myers, Florida to William A. & Gladys (Nichols) Bratten (deceased). He proudly served our Country as an Army Medic during the Korean War. William was retired from Cape Canaveral, Wakenhut Security & Manatee County Crossing Guards. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy M. Bratten, sisters, Martha Pinkston of Hiawassee, GA & Ester (Freddy) Trednick of Hawkinsville, GA. Seven children, Mariann Bowers, David (Tonya) Bratten, Shauna (Kenneth) Evans of Bradenton, FL, William B. Bratten, Kathleen A. Faor of Fort Wayne, IN, Steven Bratten & Trina Bratten. Preceded in death by a son, Paul V. Barnhill IV. Proud & loving grandfather of thirteen & great-grandfather of seven. With respect to William's wishes, no Services will be held.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 2, 2019