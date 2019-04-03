Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Buster" Cox. View Sign

William "Buster" A. Cox William "Buster" A. Cox, 79, entered into heaven on March 30, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1939 in Bradenton, Florida to Gordon and Veola Cox. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a deacon at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. He retired from Florida Power and Light after 33 years, first working as a meter reader and moving into customer service after receiving his AS degrees in Building Construction and Electrical Technology from Manatee Junior College. Traveling with his family was an activity he enjoyed, especially driving around the Smoky Mountains and Alaska. Hobbies included researching family genealogy and sharing his vast knowledge of Manatee County history. As a proud graduate of Manatee County High School in 1958, he continued to keep in touch with many of his classmates. His greatest joy was his wife of 57 years, Patsy, who he met in 10th grade band. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Elaine and Susan, as well as, his grandson, Nicholas Bratton-Cox. He is also survived by a brother, Wallace Cox and sister, Mary Jean (Sterling) Forrester. He was predeceased in death by his parents and brother, Gordon (Buddy) Cox. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Brown and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL. 34209. Services will be at 10:30 A.M. at the Memorial Chapel at First Baptist Church of Bradenton, 1306 Manatee Avenue West, with a reception following at the church. Interment will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Condolences to:

604 43rd Street West

Bradenton , FL 34209

