William A. Sewell of Parrish Florida passed away on March 23rd at the age of 76. Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E. Bradenton Florida. Military Honors service at the Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 10am. Please go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 27, 2019