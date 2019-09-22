Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Babler (Bill) Huber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Babler Huber, 87, of Holmes Beach, FL, passed away on June 26, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 28, 2019 at the Chapel of Roser Community Church, Anna Maria, Florida. Bill was born in Independence, MO on December 25, 1931. He graduated from Western Military Academy Alton, IL, and served in the Air Force as a Sargent in the Korean War. Bill received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois. He married Jane H. Curtis on August 2, 1975; they were married 40 years. Bill was a small business owner, inventor of the 8 Track Tape Player, outdoorsman, sailor and car enthusiast. He could fix anything, and was generous with his knowledge, and skills. He was a wonderful husband, father & friend, and had a wonderful life. Bill is survived by three daughters; Krista Burns, ne. Huber, Michael Burns, Suzanne Riordan, ne. Huber, Daniel Riordan, Nancy Lynn McIntyre ne. Curtis, Andrew McIntyre, and other family and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Jane Huber, mother Ruth Huber, father Leslie Huber, and Aunt Viola Babler. The family of William B. Huber wishes to thank Secure Aging, Freedom Village and Right at Home Senior Care for the loving care they provided Bill these last few years, until his end of days.

William (Bill) Babler Huber, 87, of Holmes Beach, FL, passed away on June 26, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 28, 2019 at the Chapel of Roser Community Church, Anna Maria, Florida. Bill was born in Independence, MO on December 25, 1931. He graduated from Western Military Academy Alton, IL, and served in the Air Force as a Sargent in the Korean War. Bill received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois. He married Jane H. Curtis on August 2, 1975; they were married 40 years. Bill was a small business owner, inventor of the 8 Track Tape Player, outdoorsman, sailor and car enthusiast. He could fix anything, and was generous with his knowledge, and skills. He was a wonderful husband, father & friend, and had a wonderful life. Bill is survived by three daughters; Krista Burns, ne. Huber, Michael Burns, Suzanne Riordan, ne. Huber, Daniel Riordan, Nancy Lynn McIntyre ne. Curtis, Andrew McIntyre, and other family and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Jane Huber, mother Ruth Huber, father Leslie Huber, and Aunt Viola Babler. The family of William B. Huber wishes to thank Secure Aging, Freedom Village and Right at Home Senior Care for the loving care they provided Bill these last few years, until his end of days. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close