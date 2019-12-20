William D. Stirm 1932 - 2019 William D. Stirm graduated Michigan State Uni- versity in 1954. Married college sweetheart, Annette Aiken after graduation. Interned with Oldsmobile division of General Motors, then entered the military. After 2 years active duty in the Army returned to Oldsmobile. As Manager of Employee Sales set record for new car sales year before retirement. Retired in 1986, moved to Florida, traveled the Rocky Mountains and Caribbean islands. Lost wife, Ann in 1990. Married Pat Hewitt in 1992. Judy Liberators became his Life Partner in 2000. Internment at Sarasota Veterans cemetery memorial gardens. Survivors include daughter, Cathy, son, Scott, life partner, Judy, sister, Mary and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 20, 2019