William (Bill) Damstra

March 13, 1955 - October 29, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - William (Bill) Damstra, 65, died unexpectedly October 29th, 2020 at home.

Born in Paterson, NJ to Franklin and Joan Damstra. He spent his childhood in Pompton Lakes and has resided in Bradenton, FL since 1979. Bill worked at Brighthouse for 21 years, as a System Technician.

Bill is lovingly survived by his parents, Frank and Joan and his younger sister, Karen Nendze.

Bill married Vickie Wagner in 2006 and their blended family consists of one son, Keith (Tara) Damstra, six daughters; Dana Arreguin (Raul) Hollie Weger, Lacey Yerian, Carrie Damstra, Callie Weger and Carly Damstra. Bill was blessed with nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his younger brother, Wayne, his nephew, Matthew (Matt) Glover and his brother-in-law, Thomas (Tom) Nendze.

Bill enjoyed fishing and golf in his spare time. He was also an advocate of animal rescue. He assisted his wife, Vickie with the fostering of many dogs.

Bill's family asks you to consider a donation in his name to Moonracer Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 2103 Holmes Beach, FL 34217. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.





