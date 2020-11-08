1/1
William (Bill) Damstra
1955 - 2020
Bradenton, Florida - William (Bill) Damstra, 65, died unexpectedly October 29th, 2020 at home.
Born in Paterson, NJ to Franklin and Joan Damstra. He spent his childhood in Pompton Lakes and has resided in Bradenton, FL since 1979. Bill worked at Brighthouse for 21 years, as a System Technician.
Bill is lovingly survived by his parents, Frank and Joan and his younger sister, Karen Nendze.
Bill married Vickie Wagner in 2006 and their blended family consists of one son, Keith (Tara) Damstra, six daughters; Dana Arreguin (Raul) Hollie Weger, Lacey Yerian, Carrie Damstra, Callie Weger and Carly Damstra. Bill was blessed with nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his younger brother, Wayne, his nephew, Matthew (Matt) Glover and his brother-in-law, Thomas (Tom) Nendze.
Bill enjoyed fishing and golf in his spare time. He was also an advocate of animal rescue. He assisted his wife, Vickie with the fostering of many dogs.
Bill's family asks you to consider a donation in his name to Moonracer Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 2103 Holmes Beach, FL 34217. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Billy , Wayne and , I were like brothers growing up. We were all close in age and, our families were very close. We went to high school together and, even though we were apart we kept our bond . It’s surreal writing this I just can’t believe this. Billy was a great man and, he will never be forgotten.
Ricky
Family
November 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bobbie Caldwell
Friend
November 6, 2020
I never got to know Bill real well but all the times I was around him, I remember that huge bright smile. It will be missed.
Pat Morgan (Tricia Dixon)
Friend
November 6, 2020
He will surely be missed by all. Prayers to all family members. That smile was contagious when he walked in a room.
Jerri McCurtain
Friend
November 5, 2020
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill at a later date.
Vickie
Spouse
November 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return your loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13,14
November 4, 2020
Bill had a great smile and positive energy. I appreciate so much how he supported our local animal rescue Moonracer and all the rescue pets that came into his home.
Wendy j Smith
Friend
