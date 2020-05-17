William Edmond Dove William Edmond (Bill) Dove, age 91, Bradenton, Florida died at his home on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he came to Florida as an infant and was a life-long resident of Bradenton, FL. A 1946 graduate of Manatee High School (fka Bradenton High School), Bill went on to attend Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia and Florida Southern College in Lakeland Florida, and served with the Air Force during the Korean War. A former building contractor, he was the owner of Dove Brothers Inc. and co-owner of Construction Facilities. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a past member of the board of directors of Manatee Youth for Christ and served as chairman of the board. He was a past president and life member of the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, a former Boy Scout leader and member of the board of directors of Sunnyland Council and holder of the Boy Scout Live Oak and Silver Beaver awards, and a member of the YMCA. He was a member of the Sahib Shriners, Sarasota, past director of the Royal Order of Jesters, Ct. 189, past commodore of the Mariner Unit of Sahib, and a member of Order of Quetzalcoatl 183, Manatee Shrine Club, and Braidentown Masonic Lodge 99. Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughters; Barbara Dove (Bill Beadle) of Palmetto, FL and Marjorie Cook (Tom) of Oviedo, FL; sons; Richard Dove (Karen) of Palm Bay, FL and Timothy Dove (Amy) of Bradenton, FL; and four grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Manatee Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 123, Bradenton, 34206, Shriners Children's Hospital at Sahib Shriners, 600 N. Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232, or Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL34205.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.