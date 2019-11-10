William Edward Burks

Obituary
William Edward Burks William Edward Burks, born January 29, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to John Edward Burks and Anna Marie Bruckman; passed peacefully on October 20, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 91. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Dolores W. Burks and his step-son, Edward G. Pfeil. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Swiden, Debra Burks, Judith Hillenbrand, and Laura Burks; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Services will be held on December 7, 2019 at the Bradenton Tropical Palms Auditorium at 12Noon. His ashes will be buried at sea during a sunset cruise.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
