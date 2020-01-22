Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William F. Meyer William F. Meyer, 84, of Palmetto, FL departed for Heaven early morning on January 20, 2020. Born in Syracuse, NY, he and his family moved to Bradenton, FL from West Caldwell, NJ in 1976. William worked for Westinghouse and Tropicana. He is survived by his sons; Steven of Bradenton, FL and James of Parrish, FL. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Corre from near Madrid, Spain, Kyle of Bradenton, FL Megan Dillion from near Santiago, Spain, William III of Bradenton, FL Jacob Henry-Meyer of Sarasota, FL, Caleb of Parrish, FL and Lucas of Parrish, FL. Adding to his legacy is his five surviving great -grandchildren. William is preceded in death by wife, Joan Meyer who passed away May 17, 2019 and his oldest son, William Jr., who was called to Heaven on March 9, 2012. Service to Celebrate The Life of William will be held at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 U.S. Highway North, Palmetto, FL 34221. A Visitation will be 1-2 PM with a Service beginning at 2PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

William F. Meyer William F. Meyer, 84, of Palmetto, FL departed for Heaven early morning on January 20, 2020. Born in Syracuse, NY, he and his family moved to Bradenton, FL from West Caldwell, NJ in 1976. William worked for Westinghouse and Tropicana. He is survived by his sons; Steven of Bradenton, FL and James of Parrish, FL. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Corre from near Madrid, Spain, Kyle of Bradenton, FL Megan Dillion from near Santiago, Spain, William III of Bradenton, FL Jacob Henry-Meyer of Sarasota, FL, Caleb of Parrish, FL and Lucas of Parrish, FL. Adding to his legacy is his five surviving great -grandchildren. William is preceded in death by wife, Joan Meyer who passed away May 17, 2019 and his oldest son, William Jr., who was called to Heaven on March 9, 2012. Service to Celebrate The Life of William will be held at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 U.S. Highway North, Palmetto, FL 34221. A Visitation will be 1-2 PM with a Service beginning at 2PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close