William Felts

December 17, 1954 - September 19, 2020

Clearwater, Florida - Born in Tampa. The family moved to Bradenton (Palma Sola) in 1959. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Eileen Felts. Willie lived for many years in New Orleans. He came home after Hurricane Katrina and settled in Clearwater where he resided until his final rest on Sept. 19. Survived by his sister Penny Riley (Michael), Ellenton, FL; nephews Jake Mikulis, Parrish, FL, and Andrew (Jennifer) Mikulis of Riverview, FL: two grandnieces and a grandnephew. No services planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store