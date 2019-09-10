William Franklin Sunday, 77, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. He was born Oct. 6, 1941 in Frostproof, FL to Rufus and Irene Sunday. He was a graduate of Auburn University. He worked as an electrical engineer and enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, was a bird enthusiast, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; 3 children, Jesse Sunday (Beth), Sandra Duran (Sammy), and Jacquelyn Fite (Dylan); and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Zane Sunday, Wilma Clark, and Vivian Wilson. A funeral service will be this evening at 6:00 PM at Woodland Community Church, 9607 State Rd. 70 E., Bradenton. Interment will be in Mobile, Alabama. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 10, 2019