William H. Van Suilichem
August 14, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - William H. Van Suilichem, 90, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 14, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids, MI, 'Snowbird' at first then he became a full time resident of Bradenton, FL in 2002 after moving from Morley, MI. He was a Veteran of the US Navy on the USS Missouri #63 and he was a proud employee working for Hurricane Hanks.
He is predeceased by his parents, Gerard and Clara (Eversdyke); his first wife, Elizabeth; his second wife, Joan and his daughter, Lori Marvin; he is survived by his son, John (Mary); his daughter, Nancy Jeltema; his sister, Joanne (Robert) Brink; his grandchildren; Brian (Abby) Van Suilichem and Beckie (Adam) Russ; his four beautiful great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
