William Hewitt Jr.
November 6, 1955 - October 19, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - William Hewitt Jr., passed away unexpectedly at Manatee Memorial Hospital on October 19, 2020 with his wife, Kat by his side. He was born on November. 6, 1955 in Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Bill was born to William Hewitt, Sr., and Charlotte Hewitt and was part of a pioneer family on Longboat Key being born shortly before incorporation. It was a charmed childhood in "The Village" where kids could run free without worry, spending their time fishing, swimming, boating and riding bikes. Bill achieved Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a big Jimmy Buffet fan and a lifelong resident of Florida, he spent his later years in Bradenton, FL with his wife of 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Hewitt; father, William Hewitt, Sr., and nephew, Shawn Hewitt. He leaves his wife, Kathryn Hall; brother, Donnie Hewitt (Sharon) of Longboat Key, FL; sisters; Judy Seifert (Kirk) of Combs, AR and Jeanne Sicard of Bradenton, FL; nephew, Robert Sicard (Bekah) of Vermont and great-nephew, Anthony Hewitt of Bradenton, FL.
During this time of pandemic, we look forward to a Celebration of Life at a later date when we can gather in remembrance.