1/
William Hewitt Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Hewitt Jr.
November 6, 1955 - October 19, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - William Hewitt Jr., passed away unexpectedly at Manatee Memorial Hospital on October 19, 2020 with his wife, Kat by his side. He was born on November. 6, 1955 in Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Bill was born to William Hewitt, Sr., and Charlotte Hewitt and was part of a pioneer family on Longboat Key being born shortly before incorporation. It was a charmed childhood in "The Village" where kids could run free without worry, spending their time fishing, swimming, boating and riding bikes. Bill achieved Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a big Jimmy Buffet fan and a lifelong resident of Florida, he spent his later years in Bradenton, FL with his wife of 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Hewitt; father, William Hewitt, Sr., and nephew, Shawn Hewitt. He leaves his wife, Kathryn Hall; brother, Donnie Hewitt (Sharon) of Longboat Key, FL; sisters; Judy Seifert (Kirk) of Combs, AR and Jeanne Sicard of Bradenton, FL; nephew, Robert Sicard (Bekah) of Vermont and great-nephew, Anthony Hewitt of Bradenton, FL.
During this time of pandemic, we look forward to a Celebration of Life at a later date when we can gather in remembrance. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 31, 2020
Fly high friend!
Kathy Wilt
October 31, 2020
Bill was a very special guy. We are so sorry for your loss. You two complimented each other so well. Our sincere condolences on your loss. Marty & Mickey
Marty Dickerson
Friend
October 31, 2020
One of the sweetest guys ever. Rest in peace Bill.
Suzy Nolan
Friend
October 31, 2020
Rest In Peace Bill. You are so missed already.
Suzy & Laura
Suzy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved