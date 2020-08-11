William (Bill) HolzNovember 16, 1936 - August 6, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2020. Born in 1936 and raised in New York. He proudly served his country in the Army as a member of the Presidential Honor Guard in Washington DC. He then returned to NY and worked as a Carpenter in the NY state Carpenters union until he retired in 1998 and moved to Bradenton, FL.He enjoyed being a member of the Moose Lodge and his many friends in Citrus Grove Estates. Predeceased by his wives and survived by his children; James (Meredith), Neal Schultz (Joyce), Pati Searles (Billy) and many grandkids. He recently became a great-grandpa to a beautiful little girl. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing bingo at the Moose and visits to The Hard Rock Casino.Services will take place at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on Thursday August 13, 2020 with the Visitation starting at 5:00PM and the Funeral Service starting at 6:00PM. The Burial will take place at a later date in Bill's home state of New York.