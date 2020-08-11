1/1
William (Bill) Holz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Holz
November 16, 1936 - August 6, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2020. Born in 1936 and raised in New York. He proudly served his country in the Army as a member of the Presidential Honor Guard in Washington DC. He then returned to NY and worked as a Carpenter in the NY state Carpenters union until he retired in 1998 and moved to Bradenton, FL.
He enjoyed being a member of the Moose Lodge and his many friends in Citrus Grove Estates. Predeceased by his wives and survived by his children; James (Meredith), Neal Schultz (Joyce), Pati Searles (Billy) and many grandkids. He recently became a great-grandpa to a beautiful little girl. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing bingo at the Moose and visits to The Hard Rock Casino.
Services will take place at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on Thursday August 13, 2020 with the Visitation starting at 5:00PM and the Funeral Service starting at 6:00PM. The Burial will take place at a later date in Bill's home state of New York.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved