William “Bill” J. Eurice, a long-time resident of Bradenton was called to the Lord on January 13, 2020 at the age of 97. He was beloved by those who had the blessing of his acquaintance. Bill was born on January 5, 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland. Growing up in the depression he recalled, “We didn’t know we were poor because nobody told us.” This positive, lighthearted and caring attitude was a constant throughout his entire life. He was trained in carpentry before joining the military. Bill served his country from 1943-1946 as an Air Operations Specialist with the Fighter Training Command in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Bill was one of the last living residents in the area who served at SRQ while it was a military base. He married his wife Mary on March 29, 1944. After the military he used his expertise in carpentry and framing to build homes while also growing their young family of four boys. Bill and Mary owned and operated the Bahia Court Motel on Cortez Road from 1957-1966. He also worked at Firkins Motors for fifteen years. In retirement they enjoyed meeting others at rallies in their Holiday Rambler RV for many years. They were long time members of St. Joseph’s and then Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He also served in the Knights of Columbus. Bill loved playing softball, golf and eventually bowling well into his 90’s. He was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame and the Tampa Bay Rays. Faith was a huge part of Bill’s life. His strong character and gentle demeanor proves the grace of God worked through him. Bill gave us all an example of how to live! He is survived by his four sons & spouses; Richard and Maria Eurice, Vince and Carmen Eurice, Lou and Mary Eurice and David Eurice, ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. His final resting place will be there in the Memorial Garden. The family requests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice or honor his legacy with an act of kindness today. Arrangements by Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences at



