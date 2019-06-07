William "Big Jake" Ramsey, 34, of Bradenton, FL passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019. Visitation will be held sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 Tamiami Trail Bradenton, with Services to follow at 2 p.m. Big Jake is preceded in death by his father Daniel Hernandez. Survived by his mother Anita Hubbard of Bradenton, his brothers Zachary Hubbard and Nathan Ramsey both of Bradenton and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 7, 2019