William Jacob Ramsey

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL
34205
(941)-746-2111
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
View Map
Obituary
William "Big Jake" Ramsey, 34, of Bradenton, FL passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019. Visitation will be held sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 Tamiami Trail Bradenton, with Services to follow at 2 p.m. Big Jake is preceded in death by his father Daniel Hernandez. Survived by his mother Anita Hubbard of Bradenton, his brothers Zachary Hubbard and Nathan Ramsey both of Bradenton and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 7, 2019
