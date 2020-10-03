1/1
William Jay (Jayson) Tusing
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Jay (Jayson) Tusing
April 7, 1941 - September 27, 2020
Taveras, Florida - Jayson was born in Hastings, Indiana and died in Tavares, FL. In 1949 he moved to Florida with his parents, Lorna and Floyd Tusing and sister, Janet. A brother, Allen was born in Florida. Jayson graduated from Palmetto High School in 1959 and joined the Coast Guard. After serving honorably and returning home he volunteered as a firefighter for the Palmetto Fire District for many years.
He was a 28 year member of the Palmetto Rotary, serving two years as president. Jayson worked for Northern Propane for 17 years and opened Jayson's Bottled Gas in 1980. He sold his business in 1989 and built Jayson's Mini Storage in Palmetto, FL. He sold the Mini Storage in 2006 and retired to take care of his ailing wife, Martha.
Jayson is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, son, Jay, daughter, Delilah Morgan, grandson, Chris Morgan, his wife, Sarah and their children Jacob and Kaitlyn, his sister, Janet Tusing Curles and brother, Allen R. Tusing, Sr. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Tusing, brother, Edward Miller, mother, Lorna Miller Tusing Morse and daughter, Renee Morgan.
Jayson was a loyal friend who loved life, an avid fisherman and loved to cook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of William Jay Tusing. Our Heavenly Father will comfort and strengthen you, as you mourn the loss of your loved one.
(Matthew 5:4)
N. Stewart
September 30, 2020
May the word of Jeremiah 29:11 bring comfort to family and friends during this time of sorrow.. With many condolences.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved