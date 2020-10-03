William Jay (Jayson) Tusing

April 7, 1941 - September 27, 2020

Taveras, Florida - Jayson was born in Hastings, Indiana and died in Tavares, FL. In 1949 he moved to Florida with his parents, Lorna and Floyd Tusing and sister, Janet. A brother, Allen was born in Florida. Jayson graduated from Palmetto High School in 1959 and joined the Coast Guard. After serving honorably and returning home he volunteered as a firefighter for the Palmetto Fire District for many years.

He was a 28 year member of the Palmetto Rotary, serving two years as president. Jayson worked for Northern Propane for 17 years and opened Jayson's Bottled Gas in 1980. He sold his business in 1989 and built Jayson's Mini Storage in Palmetto, FL. He sold the Mini Storage in 2006 and retired to take care of his ailing wife, Martha.

Jayson is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, son, Jay, daughter, Delilah Morgan, grandson, Chris Morgan, his wife, Sarah and their children Jacob and Kaitlyn, his sister, Janet Tusing Curles and brother, Allen R. Tusing, Sr. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Tusing, brother, Edward Miller, mother, Lorna Miller Tusing Morse and daughter, Renee Morgan.

Jayson was a loyal friend who loved life, an avid fisherman and loved to cook.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store