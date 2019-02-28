Obituary

William Jefferson Simpson II was born May 25, 1981 to parents William and Stacey Simpson in Avon Park, Florida. He passed away February 19, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He will be missed but his memories will live on through his loving family and many friends. William is preceded in death by his father William J. Simpson and leaves fond memories to his Mother: Stacey; Girlfriend: Kim Crabill; Children: Jonny, Jena and Jordan Simpson; Siblings: Tiffany and Nichole Nicholson and Jolly Reed. Services will be announced at a later time with burial to take place in Avon Park, Florida. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.

2403 14th St W

Bradenton , FL 34205

(941) 782-8193

