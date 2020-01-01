Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joseph Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Joseph Clark William Joseph Clark, 75, of Beverly, MA and Bradenton, FL passed away on December 24, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. Beloved husband of Carol (Contilli) Clark; loving father of Brandon Clark of Lowell, MA and Melissa Clark of Danvers, MA; son of the late William and Josephine (Scalli) Clark of Everett, MA and Bradenton, FL; brother of Elaine Buckley of Longboat Key, FL and uncle to her children, Donna, Paul, Elaine, the late Debbie Leith and their children; brother of Cheryl D'Andrea of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Everett, MA; brother-in-law of her husband, Michael and uncle to their children, Dino and Deena; brother-in-law of Paula Contilli of Beverly, MA and her husband, Paul Simard; brother-in-law of Nancy Stillwell of Beverly, MA and uncle to her son, Gordon; nephew of Collette Scalli and Mary Scalli and cousin to many Scallis and Clarks. A graduate of Everett Vocational High School, Bill served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps (1966 - 1968) and took great pride in his military service. He worked as a skilled cabinet maker and furniture finisher until his well-deserved retirement in 2005. Bill was an avid boater, fisherman and wildlife photographer. He was a member of the Bradenton Moose, Elks, and American Legion. Caring deeply for our environment Bill strongly supported the Massachusetts Audubon Society, The Sierra Club and the Trustees of the Reservations, protecting natural and historic places in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. There will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend services in Bradenton, FL 10:00AM, Friday January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2704 33rd Ave West, Bradenton, FL. A similar Service will be held in Beverly, MA at St. John the Evangelist in the spring of 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends who would like to be notified once the New England service is finalized may leave a message on a dedicated email:

