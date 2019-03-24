William L. Wright William L. Wright, born April 28, 1931 in Twightwee, Ohio, died March 13, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla. Son of Homer and Helen Wright, Bill was a birthright Quaker. Raised in Wilmington, Ohio, moved to Springfield, Ohio where he retired from First Nat'l. Bank as Asst. Vice President Belmont Branch in 1975. Moved to Bradenton in 1975 and retired from Bradenton Funeral Home in 1999. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Mari-Ann (Lawrence) Wright, one sister, Carolyn Baker of Springfield, three sons, Jeff (Wendy) of Renton, WA,, Nick (fianc‚, Warqaa) of Bradenton, FL and Tim of Nebraska. Also survived by three grand-children, Nick Wright Jr., (Emma), Michele (Scott) Pevy and Ariel Basa all of Bradenton, FL, three step-children and five step-grandchildren all of the Seattle, WA area and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a 50 plus year Mason, member of Kahana Shahar Grotto, on Cancer board and Lions Club member and spent eight years in Korean War Army Reserves. There will be no Services. Donations may be made to Errick Lawrence Baseball Scholarship Fund, Charter Bank, 5526 N. W. 86th Street, Johnston, Iowa, % Sharm Sisler.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 24, 2019