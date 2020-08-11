1/
William "Pete" Leckey
1929 - 2020
William 'Pete' Leckey
January 4, 1929 - July 31, 2020
Riverview, Florida - 91, of Riverview, FL passed away on July 31, 2020. He was loved by his family and his friends. Pete proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked many years in the Tomato Canning industry.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lyde Leckey; sister, Evelyn 'Sue' Stockard; and children; Brad Hodge and Deborah E Leckey. Pete is survived by his loving family, wife, Ola Leckey; and granddaughter, Cheryl.
Services will take place at a later date. Rest in peace Pete, you will never be forgotten. He will be laid at Sarasota National Cemetery



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
