William 'Pete' LeckeyJanuary 4, 1929 - July 31, 2020Riverview, Florida - 91, of Riverview, FL passed away on July 31, 2020. He was loved by his family and his friends. Pete proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked many years in the Tomato Canning industry.He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lyde Leckey; sister, Evelyn 'Sue' Stockard; and children; Brad Hodge and Deborah E Leckey. Pete is survived by his loving family, wife, Ola Leckey; and granddaughter, Cheryl.Services will take place at a later date. Rest in peace Pete, you will never be forgotten. He will be laid at Sarasota National Cemetery