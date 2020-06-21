William M. Boardman III William M. Boardman III, of Winter Springs, Florida, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1926, in Huntington, West Virginia, the only child of Mary Joe Boardman (nee Nunan) and William M. Boardman II. Bill grew up in Gary, West Virginia, where his mother was a teacher and the principal of the local elementary school. His father was the United States Postmaster in Gary, serving from 1934 until his retirement in 1959. Bill was a pilot in the U. S. Marine Corps, having enlisted during World War II and continuing in the Marine Corps Reserves during the Korean War. Among other planes, he flew the F4U Corsair with the VMF-225 squadron. He was assigned to various aircraft carriers during his service, including the USS Cabot in the Caribbean and the USS Midway (CV-41) in the Mediterranean. Bill retired from the Marine Corps in June 1952, having achieved the rank of Major. After returning to civilian life, Bill had a successful business career, starting as an executive with Shillito's Department Store in Cincinnati, then as a management consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton in New York, then as Vice President of Director Information Services for Bristol-Myers Company in New York, then as Vice President and Controller of John J. Ryan & Company in New York and Orlando, and finally forming his own company which owned Dino's Pizza restaurants throughout Central Florida. In 1999, following his fourth "retirement," and looking for an activity that would keep him fit in mind and body, Bill became a physical fitness trainer at the Oviedo YMCA at the age of 73, a position he held until he retired, once again, at 90 years of age. Bill became such a personage at the YMCA that Jill Cousins, Staff Writer for the Oviedo-Winter Springs Life magazine wrote an article about him, in which she commented that Bill "inspires people of all ages with his youthful spirit and impressive feats of fitness" and hailed him as a model for others. Also at the age of 73, Bill decided to start swimming competitively. He signed up for the Florida Senior Games State Championships and commenced a six week training regime. He won the 50 yard freestyle event, which qualified him for the 1999 National Senior Olympics, held in Orlando that year. At that competition, he took 5th place in his age group. He competed again in the same event at the 2007 National Senior Olympics in Louisville, Kentucky at the age of 81, where he took the 3rd place medal with his wife Carol and his two daughters cheering him on from the stands. He loved sports of every kind, and always maintained an active lifestyle. Bill Boardman will be remembered by his family and friends for so many things . . . his engaging sense of humor, his resonant voice, his smooth and agile dancing style, his unfailing competitive spirit, his storytelling (especially the one about his harrowing night landing on the USS Kula Gulf), his excitement at directing the fabulous fireworks show enjoyed each 4th of July, his athleticism, and most of all his deep and abiding love for his family. Bill was predeceased by his parents, by his first wife, Dorothy, and by their daughter, Donna Millard. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Carol, by his daughter, Michele Grimes and her husband, Caleb, by his son, Mark Boardman and his wife, Anne, and by his son-in-law, Michael Millard. Papa, as he was known with great affection, is also survived by his grandchildren: Morgan Grimes Lysohir (Nick), Rachel Grimes Sprague (Adam), Christopher Millard, Caitlin Grimes, Evan Millard, Kyle Grimes, Grady Boardman, Jordan Millard, and Allie Boardman. He was also the proud great-grand- father of Cora Lysohir, Landon Sprague, Jocelyn Lysohir, and Owen Sprague. A Celebration of Life will be held on Anna Maria Island, FL where Bill and his family celebrated Independence Day every July 4th for over 35 years. Friends and family are invited to join as we celebrate the life of this amazing man on July 3, 2020, on the beach at 104 30th Street, Holmes Beach, FL starting at 7:00 p.m. The family requests that any memorial donations please be made to the Bill Boardman Jazz Scholarship Fund set up by the Central Florida Jazz Society, of which he and Carol were devoted members. https://central floridajazzsociety.com/ shop/bill-boardman-jazz-fund/
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.