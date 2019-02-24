Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William M. Myers D.P.M.. View Sign

William M. Myers D.P.M. Dr. William (Bill) Meharry Myers, 99, made his transition on February 16, 2019 at Inspired Living in Bradenton, Florida. Born December 18, 1919 in Anderson, IN, Bill received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and Math from West Virginia State in 1942. In that same year, William joined the military where he also attended the University of Wyoming and Officer Candidate School in Fort Belvoir, VA. He served in Okinawa, Japan during

William M. Myers D.P.M. Dr. William (Bill) Meharry Myers, 99, made his transition on February 16, 2019 at Inspired Living in Bradenton, Florida. Born December 18, 1919 in Anderson, IN, Bill received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and Math from West Virginia State in 1942. In that same year, William joined the military where he also attended the University of Wyoming and Officer Candidate School in Fort Belvoir, VA. He served in Okinawa, Japan during WWII and was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1946. William earned his Doctor of Surgical Chiropody (Podiatry) Degree in 1948 from the Ohio College of Chiropody in Cleveland, OH. After receiving his Podiatric Degree, he also received a commission from the United States Medical Corps as Lieutenant in the inactive reserve. William was a mathematician at Wright Patterson Air Force Base while building his podiatry practice. Forever the entrepreneur, Bill was the owner and operator of other businesses: Kinder Kastle Day Nursery, Farm-Dell Nightclub, and Top Hat Supper Club. Bill was a member of the Beta Kappa Chi Scientific Society and Gem City Medical, Dental and Pharmacology Society. He is a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the Grand Boul‚ Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Gamma Xi Chapter; ASALAH Manasota; a life member of the Golden Heritage with the NAACP, and the Urban League. He was a member of the West Virginia State College Alumni Association; and the National Podiatry Association. Dr. Myers was a long-standing member of the Greater Allen AME Church in Dayton, OH where he served as a Steward. Bill is survived by his daughter, Hazel Collier of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson, Deidra Baker, and Nyree (Ernest) Wesley, all from Indiana; three great-grand- children, Stephen Johnson, Jayla Wesley and Ernest Wesley, Jr.; two great-great-grand-children; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Services will be held at Ward Temple AME Church, 1017 5th Street W., Bradenton, FL on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1PM. Military Rights will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Dayton, OH at the National Veterans Cemetery, 4400 W. 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45428. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Gamma Xi Chapter of the Grand Boul‚ (P.O. Box 20117 Bradenton, FL 34204), the Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Project Guide Right Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 573, Tallavast, FL 34270), or to Ward Temple AME Church. Robert Toale & Sons at Manasota Memorial Park is entrusted with final care. For more information, you may visit www.Manasota Memorial.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close