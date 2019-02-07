of Bradenton passed away February 2, 2019 at the age of 27; he was born September 20, 1991 in Bradenton Florida.Billy Jr was known by many, loved by most and missed by all. Memorial Service on Thursday February 7, 2019 at Life Covenant Sanctuary, 5428 39th St E Bradenton Florida 34203 at 7pm. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 9, 2019, 2019 from 9am to 11am at the Church of the Latter Day Saints 3400 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, Florida 34210 Funeral Service to follow at 11am. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care. Please go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 7, 2019