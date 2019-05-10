Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Freddy" Potter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Freddy" Potter William "Freddy" Potter, 79, of Bradenton, FL, died May 8, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of Bradenton, FL and he attended First Baptist Church. A Veteran of the US Amy during peacetime, he was accomplished in training quail dogs, he loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, he once lived on Gilligan's Island for 60 days off the land. He was an artist, a poet and a photographer and he was always a giver, he loved helping children and animals. He is survived by his sons, Eric (Amy) of Lakeland, FL and Glenn of TX; his brothers, Rodney (Minnie Adele) of Bradenton, FL, David (Lisa) of Palmetto, FL and Joe Bill (Cherry) of Bradenton, FL and his two grandchildren, Thad and Seth. Visitation will be 3:30PM - 4:30PM with Services to follow at 4:30PM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Memorial donations may be made to the Guardian Angels, 1429 60th Avenue West, Suite 200, Bradenton, FL 34207. Condolences may be made to www.brown

