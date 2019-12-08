William "Bill" Poynter William "Bill" Poynter, 79, of Palmetto, FL passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on November 24, 2019. He was welcomed into this world in Cave City, Kentucky by his parents, Schyler and Harriett Paynter. He is survived by his loving life, Denise Poynter, as well as, many family and friends. Bill was best known as being a quiet, kindhearted man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grand-children. He displayed his compassion for other in a multitude of ways. One example being a dedicated volunteer in the remodeling of the 2488. Together his wife and Bill supported an immense amount of individuals over the years by hosting benefits in their bars and restaurants, Bubbas and Bubbas Too. A gathering will be Saturday December 14th, 2019 from 1-2PM with a service at 2PM at Skyway Memorial 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto, FL. Condolences at Skywaymemorial.com. Donations in Bills name to F.E.L.T Feeding Empty Little Tummies http://feltinc.org/
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 8, 2019