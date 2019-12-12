William "Bill" Poynter William "Bill" Poynter, 79, of Palmetto, FL passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on November 24, 2019. He was welcomed into this world in Cave City, Kentucky by his parents, Schyler and Harriett Poynter. He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Poynter, as well as, many family and friends. Bill was best known as being a quiet, kindhearted man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He displayed his compassion for others in a multitude of ways. One example being a dedicated volunteer in the remodeling of the 2488. Together, his wife and Bill supported an immense amount of individuals over the years by hosting benefits in their bars and restaurants, Bubbas and Bubbas Too. A gathering will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 from 1-2PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 2PM at Skyway Memorial 5200 US 19 N. Palmetto FL 34221. Donations can be made to F.E.L.T Feeding Empty Little Tummies http://feltinc.org/donate- now/.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 12, 2019