William Q. Wright
1944 - 2020
July 18, 2020
Palmetto, Florida
William (Bill) Wright passed away July 18, 2020. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia September 16, 1944. Moved to Florida in 1957 and to Palmetto, Florida in 1968. He loved his family and his church.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat, daughter, Becki Oliver, son, Billy and his wife, Mary, son, Chris and his wife, Kerry, eight grandchildren and one great- grandchild, and his sister, Cathy Creasman, of Moody, Alabama. He will be missed by everyone who loved him, his family, his church family and his work family.
There will be a Graveside Service Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Palm View Cemetery for family. We will be doing a Celebration of Life at Skyway Community Chapel at a later date for friends and family per his request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Skyway Community Chapel.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Graveside service
Palm View Cemetery
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
