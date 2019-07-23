William R. (Billy) Williams Sr. William R. (Billy) Williams, Sr., 87, Palmet to, Florida, passed away on July 6, 2019. Billy was born to his late parents, Willie and Mary Smith Williams on February 2, 1932. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served in the Korean War. He was employed by General Telephone/Verizon in Bradenton for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palmetto. Billy is survived by his sons, Ray (Vicki) Williams and Paul Williams and his daughter, Gail Levy, six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Harold (Lefty) Williams and sisters, Dorothy Barrett and Joyce Weldon, along with many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services for family and friends will be held at the Parrish Cemetery on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00AM. Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, FL is in charge of arrangements.

