William Rhodes

February 25, 1938 - September 19, 2020

Bradenton , Florida - Bill Rhodes was born in Bradenton, FL to Allen and Frankie Rhodes. He was one of six boys; James Rhodes, Richard Rhodes, Lawrence Rhodes, Carl Rhodes and Eddie Rhodes. He was a 5th generation Floridian..

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn "Bunny" Rhodes. Also his son and wife, James and Donna Rhodes, his daughter and husband, Paul and Teri Vigeant of Ocala, and his grandson, Ross Paul Vigeant of Seattle.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to travel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store