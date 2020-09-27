1/1
William Rhodes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Rhodes
February 25, 1938 - September 19, 2020
Bradenton , Florida - Bill Rhodes was born in Bradenton, FL to Allen and Frankie Rhodes. He was one of six boys; James Rhodes, Richard Rhodes, Lawrence Rhodes, Carl Rhodes and Eddie Rhodes. He was a 5th generation Floridian..
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn "Bunny" Rhodes. Also his son and wife, James and Donna Rhodes, his daughter and husband, Paul and Teri Vigeant of Ocala, and his grandson, Ross Paul Vigeant of Seattle.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to travel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved