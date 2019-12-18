William Robert ("Bill") Cutting William Robert ("Bill") Cutting, 67, of Fort Myers, FL passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer (glioblastoma). Bill was the son of William H. and Amelia Cutting. He was born in Tottenville, Staten Island, NY, and attended Tottenville High School before he and his family moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1967. Bill completed his final years of high school at Southeast High. Bill received his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami and completed his studies in optometry at the University of Houston. Bill returned to Bradenton and joined an optometry practice in 1979 and, most importantly, soon after met his wife, Teresa; they married in 1981. He practiced optometry for over 30 years in Florida, mostly affiliated with the Eye Centers of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. Bill enjoyed running, fishing, boating, classic cars, a well-manicured lawn, Hurricanes football, and listening to his robust album collection. Bill will be remembered by family, friends, and neighbors for his immaculate landscaping, friendly nature, and his ability to fill the neighborhood with a wide array of melodic tunes and rocking jams. In addition to his wife, Teresa, Bill is survived by his daughters; Ashley (Daniel) White, of Cape Coral, FL, Jennifer Cutting, of Buckingham, FL; his sons; William B. (Christine) Cutting, Daniel Cutting of Seattle, WA, and Stephen Cutting of Fort Myers, FL; his five grandchildren; William F. Cutting, Amelia White, Benjamin Cutting, Maya White, and Jack Cutting, and his sisters, Leslie and Terry. Bill's family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to The Bridge School, 545 Eucalyptus Avenue, Hillsborough, CA, 94010 (bridgeschool.org).
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 18, 2019