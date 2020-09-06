1/1
William "Bill" Robertson
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Robertson
November 26, 1958 - August 20, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - William "Bill" Robertson, born November 26, 1958, passed away August 20, 2020. Bill was born and raised in Miami, FL and was a graduate of North Miami Beach High School and University of South Florida with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A lifelong musician, he played guitar in the 70's and 80's in the bands Slick, The Crossmatics, and The Autotones. After relocating to Bradenton, FL in 1989, Bill worked at Custom Air and Cortez Heating and Air before working and retiring from the Hillsborough County School Board.
Bill deeply enjoyed the life of a family man and is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Janine; his sisters; Sheri, Samantha, and Jackie; his children; Amanda, Andrea, and Alex; and four grandchildren. He will be missed by his community of family, friends, and fellow musicians.
There will be no Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com The family invites donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL, 34238.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, the kids, and the rest of Bills friends and family, Janine... I am so very sorry for your loss. May God hold you close and comfort you all.
Mary MacDonald-Janus
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved