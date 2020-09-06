William "Bill" Robertson
November 26, 1958 - August 20, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - William "Bill" Robertson, born November 26, 1958, passed away August 20, 2020. Bill was born and raised in Miami, FL and was a graduate of North Miami Beach High School and University of South Florida with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. A lifelong musician, he played guitar in the 70's and 80's in the bands Slick, The Crossmatics, and The Autotones. After relocating to Bradenton, FL in 1989, Bill worked at Custom Air and Cortez Heating and Air before working and retiring from the Hillsborough County School Board.
Bill deeply enjoyed the life of a family man and is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Janine; his sisters; Sheri, Samantha, and Jackie; his children; Amanda, Andrea, and Alex; and four grandchildren. He will be missed by his community of family, friends, and fellow musicians.
There will be no Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
The family invites donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL, 34238.