William S. Wareing Jr. William S. Wareing, Jr., 93, Bradenton, FL died July 17, 2019. Born in New Bedford, MA he moved to Bradenton in 1989 from Miami, FL. He was a lifelong Catholic, a Veteran of the US Navy (Seabees) during World War II and was also a member of the VFW Post 10141. He retired after working for 42 years as a Dispatcher and Trouble Shooter for FPL. He is predeceased by his wife, Olive; he is survived by his daughters, Kathi (Bill) Booth, Debbie (David) Griffin and Mary (Steve) Neumann; brother, James Wareing; ten grand- children and eighteen great-grandchildren. Service will be at 11:00AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Interment will be 1:30PM Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Graveside in Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidewell Hospice would be appreciated in honor of William S. Wareing, to the following address: 5955 Rand Boulevard Sarasota, Florida 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

