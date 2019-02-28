Obituary

Pastor William Walter Martin was born September 21, 1922 in Stonewall, Mississippi to his parents James and Annie Mae Martin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, plastic handcrafting and telling jokes. Pastor Martin served in all capacities of the church and often traveled the world doing mission work for the Lord. He was a member of Happy Gospel Church under the Pastorial Leadership of William Bailey. He went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Ellenton, Florida. Pastor Martin is preceded in death by his Wife of 70 years: Mildred Lucille Martin; Parents: James Albert and Annie Mae Lewis Martin; Brothers: James Albert and Henry Cleveland Martin. While he leaves cherishing memories to his Son: David Walter and Wife Dora Martin; Grandchildren: David William (Christine) Martin and Daniel (Deborah) Martin; Great Grandchildren: Dylan, Devin and Solomon Martin; Brother: James Martin; Sister: Claudia Mae Kennedy; Granddaughter: Candace Schutte Martin and a host of loving church members and friends. Viewing will be 6-8pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Brown Funeral Homes and Cremations 327 West King Street Martinsburg, West Virginia 25401 with Funeral Service 11am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Marloe Assembly of God in Falling Waters, West Virginia. Burial to will take place in Graceville Cemetery in Ohio. Memorial Service to be held 10am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton, Florida. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Ultimate Global Conquest PO Box 222 Bradenton, Florida 34206. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with local arrangements 941-782-8193

