Wilma Helen Logan Wilma Helen Logan, 92, Bradenton, Fla., died March 3, 2019. Born in Tampa, FL she moved to Bradenton, FL in 1934, she graduated Class of 1946 from Bradenton High School and she attended West Bradenton Baptist Church. She is survived by her sisters, Lillian Gardner, Marjorie Fleming and Frances Avery; ten nephews and one niece. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00PM with Services to follow at 2:00PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 6, 2019