Wilma Jean Cherry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Jean Cherry.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wilma Jean Cherry, 94, Lakewood Ranch, passed away January 23, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, IN she moved to Manatee County part-time in 1990 and became a permanent resident in 1996 from Southfield, MI. She is predeceased by her parents, William O. and Louise M. (McDonald) Margrove; husband, Robert James Cherry and her brother, Steven R. Margrove. She is survived by her daughters, Carron C. Cherrie, Kathleen A. Watkins and Roxanne Cherry and her 3 grandchildren, Tony (Lindsay)LaRocca, Danny (Elizabeth)LaRocca and Kelly (Jonathan) Mattox. Wilma “GeGe” Cherry was a great grandmother to Maxwell, Annie, Lucas, Kamryn also Tiergan Enerson), Cian, Aislinn LaRocca and Madalyn Grace Mattox. Beautiful GeGe loved her family and she will be dearly missed. A Graveside Service for Robert and Wilma with Military Honors for Robert will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
logo
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.