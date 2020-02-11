Wilma Jean Cherry, 94, Lakewood Ranch, passed away January 23, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, IN she moved to Manatee County part-time in 1990 and became a permanent resident in 1996 from Southfield, MI. She is predeceased by her parents, William O. and Louise M. (McDonald) Margrove; husband, Robert James Cherry and her brother, Steven R. Margrove. She is survived by her daughters, Carron C. Cherrie, Kathleen A. Watkins and Roxanne Cherry and her 3 grandchildren, Tony (Lindsay)LaRocca, Danny (Elizabeth)LaRocca and Kelly (Jonathan) Mattox. Wilma “GeGe” Cherry was a great grandmother to Maxwell, Annie, Lucas, Kamryn also Tiergan Enerson), Cian, Aislinn LaRocca and Madalyn Grace Mattox. Beautiful GeGe loved her family and she will be dearly missed. A Graveside Service for Robert and Wilma with Military Honors for Robert will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 11, 2020