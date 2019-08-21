Wilma Whigham 1928 - 2019Wilma Whigham of Palmetto FL passed away August 16, 2019. She moved from Miami to Palmetto in 2002. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Elvin Whigham Palmetto FL. Sister, Becky Preston and her husband Bob Preston Jacksonville, FL. Three nephews, Richard, Karen and Walter, Jacksonville, FL. Four grandchildren, Kelley, Kimberly, Jody, and Ryan. Daughter-in-law, Judy. Proceeded in death by her son Richard Whigham. Memorial Services 11:00 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church Parrish, 12125 71St E., Parrish, FL. 34219, reception to follow, with Rev. Joe Skidmore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tidwell Hospice Ellenton, 4151 37th St. E., Palmetto, FL. 34221.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 21, 2019