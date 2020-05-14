Winfred "Wimp" Spencer Winfred "Wimp" Spencer, (84), transit- ioned to eternity on May 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Thomasena, his brother, Jack (Glenda) Lewis, seven children and a host of grandchildren and great-grands. Private Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Florida. A Public Viewing will be held 10:15-11:00AM prior to the services. Participants must follow social distancing guidelines.



