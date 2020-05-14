Winfred "Wimp" Spencer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winfred "Wimp" Spencer Winfred "Wimp" Spencer, (84), transit- ioned to eternity on May 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Thomasena, his brother, Jack (Glenda) Lewis, seven children and a host of grandchildren and great-grands. Private Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Florida. A Public Viewing will be held 10:15-11:00AM prior to the services. Participants must follow social distancing guidelines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
11:00 AM
Groover Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Viewing
10:15 - 11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved