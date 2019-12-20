Winifred McHale Pattison, age 106, was born in Parsons, PA, June 29, 1913 and passed away peacefully at Westminster Point Pleasant, Bradenton on December 14, 2019. She was the youngest & 13th child of Michael & Johanna McHale. She was a graduate of Wilkes Barre General Hospital School of Nursing and had a long career in the nursing field. She moved to Ellenton, FL from Willow Grove, PA in 1978. She is predeceased by her husband Arthur Pattison and her sons Arthur Pattison, Jr. & Gerald Pattison. She is survived by her daughter Winifred Howells, Sicklerville, NJ, 9 grandchildren, 20 greatgrandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of life and her spirited sense of humor. The funeral will be Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 AM at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. Interment will follow at Manasota Memorial Park. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 20, 2019